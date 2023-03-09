Julia Fox's brother arrested in ghost gun raid at Upper East Side apartment

Derick Waller reports on the raid at the actress' brother's Upper East Side home.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD's Ghost Gun Team says it recovered several illegal, untraceable gun parts, as well as equipment for pressing narcotic pills in a raid.

It happened Wednesday on East 84th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues on the Upper East Side.

Police arrested the brother of actress and model Julia Fox. Her father was also held by police but was not charged.

Police say neighbors on East 84th Street called in a tip about suspicious deliveries and officers found illegal guns, drugs and materials they say could be used to make explosives.

Christopher Fox, 30, is facing charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun, and other charges.

They say they found ghost guns, guns you can make from a 3D printer. Ghost guns are untraceable and illegal.

The "Uncut Gems" star said in an interview that her brother is a "mad scientist-type" who makes 3D prints and keeps to himself.

According to police, those 3D-printed items were used to make illegal guns.

The department released a statement saying, "The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns - against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns."

There is no word yet on when he'll be arraigned and he has no prior criminal record.

