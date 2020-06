Massive asteroid to fly by Earth Saturday

As if 2020 couldn't get weird enough, an asteroid will fly by earth Saturday. According to NASA's "NEO Earth Close Approaches" website , the asteroid is 735 meters in diameter, more than twice as wide as the Williams Tower in Houston is tall.It may seem daunting, but the asteroid will pass Earth at a safe distance, more than 3 million miles away, or 13 times farther from us than the Moon.There are 20,000 asteroid flybys each year, but most pass unnoticed.Scientists have yet to reveal a digital rendering of what the asteroid might look like.