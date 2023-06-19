Tri-State area celebrates Juneteenth

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Events for Juneteenth are being held throughout the Tri-State area on Monday.

Juneteenth celebrations started early in New York City with Broadway stars singing the Black national anthem in Times Square.

The outdoor celebration Sunday featured songs, dances, and spoken word by more than 25 performers from hit Broadway shows like "Chicago," "A Beautiful Noise," and "Sweeney Todd" to name a few.

Juneteenth, June 19, 1865, marks the day emancipated slaves in Galveston, Texas, finally found out they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

"When I think about Juneteenth, I think about the resilience and the strength of Black folks," said Michael James Scott, Broadway actor and singer. "And my ancestors who fought for me to be able to be a host today as I'm standing here. So I'm the dream of those ancestors."

In Central Park, people came together Sunday to remember Seneca Village, an all-Black community in the park back in the 1850s made up of emancipated slaves.

In Prospect Park, Juneteenth NYC, the organizer of the event teamed up with the CEO of "The Dad Gang."

The Dad Gang aims to redefine the narrative of Black fatherhood.

"We lead our families so to move and be free and to celebrate our freedom, to celebrate our fatherhood it means everything to us, and we need to make a point for people to see us doing that in real-time," said Sean Williams, The Dad Gang.

Senator Corey Booker of New Jersey will be speaking at a Juneteenth event on Monday.

He was one of the senators that made Juneteenth a national holiday.

RELATED: Opal Lee, 'grandmother of Juneteenth,' featured in WABC-TV special on the holiday

