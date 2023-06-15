'Kaleidoscope of Black Culture': Schedule of events for the 14th annual Juneteenth NY Celebration

Preparations are underway for this year's Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, which start Friday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Twenty-five thousand people are expected to turn out for the 14th annual Juneteenth NY Celebration in Brooklyn, a three-day festival that begins Friday.

Featuring the theme "Kaleidoscope of Black Culture," the festivities will lead up to Juneteenth on Monday, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.

WABC-TV is the proud media partner for the Juneteenth NY Celebration, which will highlight the history and ongoing legacy of African Americans in the United States. In addition, organizers are seeking to highlight Black-owned businesses in New York City.

Below is a list of events and activities that will take place during the three-day celebration:

Friday, June 16

Day 1 begins with a free virtual summit between 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., which will feature conversations about a variety of topics, including education, health care and financial literacy.

There will also be the Celebration of Black Kings Awards Reception held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Hosted by Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson, the private event will honor male trailblazers who influenced the New York community through their life and work.

Saturday, June 17

Day 2 will kick off with the Juneteenth Family Fun Day Festival at Linden Park/Gershwin Park. Attendees will be able to enjoy a day filled with music, dance, poetry and local vendors.

As the official sports partners for the celebration, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty will also host basketball clinics for kids and performances from their professional dance teams.

Sunday, June 18

The final day of festivities will begin with the free Grand Finale Rally and Concert. It will start at 9 a.m. at the Grand Army Plaza entrance of Prospect Park. Those in attendance will join a marching band in walking toward the main stage where they will hear from community leaders, including NYC Council Member Farah N. Louis and Dad Gang CEO Sean Williams.

The fun continues with the Juneteenth NY Concert which will start at 12 p.m. at the Nethermead area of the park. Attendees will be able to enjoy musical performances, food, other field day activities and even a fashion show.

