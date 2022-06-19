Community & Events

Juneteenth celebrations to take place across New York City, U.S.

By Johny Fernandez
Celebrations planned across NYC in commemoration of Juneteenth

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Celebrations are planned in New York City and across the country to commemorate Juneteeth, the day in 1865 that enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas learned they were free.

Sunday's celebration in Brooklyn will include a mix of events and community groups, along with leaders that will show up to celebrate Juneteeneth.

The celebration will commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.

Like previous years, Sunday's celebration will include family-friendly events including performers, poets and musicians.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with other community leaders are expected to show up to join the celebration.

This is what Adams had to say about inclusion and the importance of today's event.

"We don't have to be in a state where if you're Jewish you're attacked with anti-Seminism," he said. "We don't have to be in a city where if you're from the AAPI community and your mother, or father, grandfather cannot leave home because people are attacking you for no reason at all. We don't have to be in a city if you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community people are assaulting you and attacking you, just because of who you choose to be. We don't have to be in a city where African Americans cannot move up in titles and rank just because of their ethnicity."

This is the first year that Juneteenth is a paid holiday for New York City workers.

Sunday's celebration will start at 8 a.m. and run through 11:30 a.m.
Elsewhere in the city, the Park Avenue Armory and Lincoln Center are two of the places also celebrating Juneteenth this weekend.

They're taking part in a series designed to educate people about the African-American fight for freedom.

At 3 p.m., people can view an art installation at the armory and attend a concert.

Then at 7 p.m., people can head to the Lincoln Center to check out an event called "I Dream a Dream That Dreams Back at Me," which draws inspiration from Harriet Tubman and the underground railroad.


