'March of Dads' rally held in Brooklyn in support of fathers of color

PROSPECT PARK (WABC) -- The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.Fathers brought along their families and friends for a procession through Prospect Park.Organizers said the annual event aimed to change the way the world views Black and minority fathers."That's why we have this group, to form a community amongst ourselves," New York City Councilman Kevin Riley said.The march also serves as a chance for fathers to find resources to become better parents."Fathers are out thereworking hard for their kids," rapper Fat Joe said. "To the fathers that weren't really there, they were young, going through some stuff, now they're getting their stuff together, get back in your kids' lives."Event organizers also donated 200 strollers this weekend in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.----------