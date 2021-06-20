Community & Events

'March of Dads' rally held in Brooklyn in support of fathers of color

EMBED <>More Videos

'March of Dads' rally held in support of fathers of color

PROSPECT PARK (WABC) -- The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.

Fathers brought along their families and friends for a procession through Prospect Park.

Organizers said the annual event aimed to change the way the world views Black and minority fathers.

"That's why we have this group, to form a community amongst ourselves," New York City Councilman Kevin Riley said.

The march also serves as a chance for fathers to find resources to become better parents.

"Fathers are out thereworking hard for their kids," rapper Fat Joe said. "To the fathers that weren't really there, they were young, going through some stuff, now they're getting their stuff together, get back in your kids' lives."

Event organizers also donated 200 strollers this weekend in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

MORE NEWS | Juneteenth celebrated with special screening of 'Summer of Soul'
EMBED More News Videos

'Summer of Soul' will be available for streaming on Hulu and for viewing in theaters on Friday, July 2



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsprospect parkbrooklynnew york cityparentingfather's dayrally
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams says campaign volunteer stabbed in the Bronx
6 celebrating at family gathering struck by vehicle in NYC, suspects flee
As early primary voting ends, candidates for NYC mayor pull out all stops
Alabama crash killed 10, including 9 children
6 more arrested as NYC illegal fireworks crackdown continues
2 officers injured while taking accident report in Queens
How one restaurant is trying to combat staffing struggles
Show More
Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work
COVID Updates: 1st Olympic athlete tests positive for coronavirus
New photo, info on suspect wanted in brazen shooting; kids seen running for cover
Remembering Junior: 3 years since Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's murder
AccuWeather: Hot, humid but nice for dad
More TOP STORIES News