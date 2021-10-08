Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Jersey in COVID vaccination push

Vice President Kamala Harris is making the trip as the Tri-State area prepares for the impending expansion of the vaccine eligibility pool.
The vice president will be at a vaccination center at Essex County College Friday afternoon in the latest push to get people vaccinated.
She is also planning to visit Montclair State University to push the president's early childhood education plans.
Meanwhile, young children could soon be eligible for the vaccine. Pfizer has officially asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The dosage will be one-third the potency given to adults, given in two shots.
A ruling is expected sometime between Halloween and Thanksgiving, meaning kids in that age group could be getting their shots within weeks.
The decision will impact more than 28-million children across the country.
In New Jersey, the governor says vaccines and boosters are encouraged as we head into the winter months.
"This thing is going to kick up in some form, I don't know how we avoid that. But running against that, and I think these are positive currents that run against that, are our continually high vaccination rate, boosters, which by the way we need to again work with the federal government to make sure the messaging on that is crystal clear," Governor Phil Murphy said.
School staff in the state must be vaccinated by October 18 or submit to random testing.
