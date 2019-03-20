Karina Vetrano murder: Father testifies in Chanel Lewis' retrial

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Karina Vetrano's father was back on the stand Wednesday in the retrial of the man charged in his daughter's murder.

Phil Vetrano also testified in Chanel Lewis' first trial, which ended in November with a hung jury.

He told the jury Tuesday about finding and cradling his daughter's cold, stiff body.

"I let out a sound I never made before or since," he said. "A wail, a cry or screaming. 'My baby!' I said, 'I have to take her home. I have to take her home.'"

His wife, Cathie Vetrano, testified for the first time Tuesday. She now has a tattoo of her daughter's face on her forearm and wore a butterfly pin because of Karina's fondness for butterflies, and she was called as a witness over the objections of the defense.

Lewis, 22, is accused of sexually abusing and strangling 30-year-old Karina Vetrano as she jogged near her home in Howard Beach, Queens, in 2016.

Cathie Vetrano testified that the last time she saw her daughter alive was in her kitchen before Karina went running. The next time she saw her was "in a funeral parlor, in a coffin."

She also described the increasingly desperate hours when Karina was missing and the moment that she learned from her husband that their daughter was dead.

"I was screaming in the street," she told the jury. "We grabbed each other, and we were just crying."

She testified for 40 minutes and never quite broke down, staying steady and calm, if a bit nervous.

Despite DNA evidence and an on-camera confession, jurors in the first trial found themselves deadlocked with real concerns about how police conducted their investigation.

Five of 12 jurors felt that prosecutors didn't make the case after the defense argued that the videotaped confession was coerced and raised questions about how police collected DNA evidence.

"The very evidence that the government thinks proves their case actually leaves a host of reasonable doubts," defense attorney Jen Cheung said in her opening statement.

Prosecutors claim DNA from underneath Vetrano's fingernails, on her neck, and on her cell phone matched that of Lewis.

