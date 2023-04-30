Katie Sorensen update: California mom-influencer convicted of lying about kids' attempted kidnapping

Katie Sorensen claimed her children were almost kidnapped outside a Petaluma, California Michaels store, the Sonoma County DA's office said.

PETALUMA, Calif. -- A popular social media influencer who falsely accused a couple of trying to kidnap her children has been convicted of lying about the whole ordeal.

Katie Sorensen, 31, a mom influencer who posted beauty and motherhood advice, uploaded a video that was viewed more than four million times, "Good Morning America" reported.

In it, she falsely claimed that strangers tried to kidnap her two young children on Dec. 7, 2020 outside the Petaluma, California Michaels store.

The Sonoma County DA's office said the videos were posted about a week after Sorensen reported the supposed kidnapping attempt to police. In the videos, Sorenson described a number of details about the alleged incident that hadn't been disclosed to police.

The accused couple, Sadie and Eddie Martinez, said they actually recognized themselves in a photo and came forward to deny Sorensen's claims.

"She wanted a stronger following; she was looking for, you know, content for her name and her income, and at our expense," Sadie Martinez said.

Sorensen's attorney maintains his client did not lie to police.

"She misperceived and misunderstood a series of random events, which were occurring around her, and made a honest report to the police on December 7th," Charles Dresow said.

Her attorney added that it was when Sorensen reviewed the evidence that she realized she was wrong.

"I don't think she had any understanding of how this would spread and the impact it would cause," Dresow said.

But some legal experts said this verdict is about accountability.

"This is a woman who lied for clicks at the expense of a couple in California, who wrongly accused them of a very serious crime," Danielle Cohen said.