Arts & Entertainment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest host special event at the Paley Center

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a special night for the ABC family as the Paley Center for Media welcomed Emmy-winning morning show duo Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted the special event called 'Live at the Paley Center' on Wednesday night.

The two show hosts joined 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Executive Producer Michael Gelman and spoke about the show and its success.

ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir moderated the event.

Kelly and Ryan talked about what has made the show so popular for so many years, and the deep connection that they have with their viewers.

"Our job is to create that companionship and that comfort with people that we've never met," Seacrest said.

Kelly and Ryan have been a team on the show since 2017.

