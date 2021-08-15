'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate begins Monday

New York City's indoor vaccine mandate takes effect on Monday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.
While the citywide mandate starts on Monday, more than 50 businesses in New York City are already requiring proof of vaccination for entry.
Twenty additional businesses were announced Thursday, after the city revealed 30 on Wednesday, with the mayor praising these early adopters and calling them public health heroes.
"Their leadership and fast action sends a powerful message: New Yorkers will do everything in our power to keep each other safe and defeat COVID-19," he said. "Mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread, and these businesses are giving New Yorkers more reasons than ever to protect themselves and their communities. I'm proud to stand with them."
The program requires that people provide proof of vaccination at indoor dining, entertainment and fitness facilities across the five boroughs starting August 16.
RELATED | NYC announces proof of vaccine requirement for indoor events
The three acceptable forms of proof are a CDC-issued vaccine card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe app.
The 20 businesses announced Thursday include:
--Anfora
--Arlene's Grocery
--Blink Fitness
--Brandy's Piano Bar
--Equinox Fitness Clubs
--Ethyl's Food and Alcohol
--Fairfax
--Iconoclast Fitness
--Jeffrey's Grocery
--Jolene
--Joseph Leonard
--Los Arrieros
--Oak and Iron
--Resilient Fitness
--Sagaponack
--Solas Bar
--SoulCycle
--Stand Up NY
--Sugar Monk
--Tacombi
--The Graham
--The Three Diamond Door
"More and more businesses have already adopted our Key to NYC requirements - and are becoming public health heroes in the process," de Blasio said. "I thank each and every one of them for doing their part to keep New York City safe. My message to New Yorkers is clear: if you want to enjoy everything New York City has to offer, get vaccinated today."
The 30 businesses announced Wednesday include:
--Amor Y Amargo
--Avant Garden
--Bossa Nova Civic Club
--Cadence
--City Winery
--Dame
--Death & Co
--Dirt Candy
--Etérea
--Felix Storch
--Forsythia
--Gertie
--Ilili
--Jeju Noodle
--Ladybird
--Leland
--Leyenda
--Llama San
--Nowadays
--Proletariat
--Public Hotel
--Related
--RXR Realty
--Soda Club
--Tannat
--The Bell House
--The Durst Organization
--The Pedal House
--The Queensboro
--Union Hall
--Unter
--Yellow Rose
The city has embarked on a listening tour to gather feedback across industries and incorporate businesses' needs into the final guidance and will also launch a multi-language ad campaign for consumers and business owners to spread awareness about the program.
RELATED | NY launches Excelsior Pass Plus to expand proof of COVID-19 vaccination program
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question