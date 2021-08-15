coronavirus new york city

'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate begins Monday

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate begins Monday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Entertainment venues, gyms and indoor dining will soon be off limits for unvaccinated New Yorkers.

New York City's indoor vaccine mandate takes effect on Monday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

While the citywide mandate starts on Monday, more than 50 businesses in New York City are already requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

Twenty additional businesses were announced Thursday, after the city revealed 30 on Wednesday, with the mayor praising these early adopters and calling them public health heroes.

"Their leadership and fast action sends a powerful message: New Yorkers will do everything in our power to keep each other safe and defeat COVID-19," he said. "Mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread, and these businesses are giving New Yorkers more reasons than ever to protect themselves and their communities. I'm proud to stand with them."

The program requires that people provide proof of vaccination at indoor dining, entertainment and fitness facilities across the five boroughs starting August 16.

RELATED | NYC announces proof of vaccine requirement for indoor events
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced vaccines will be required for indoor activities in NYC and the "Key to NYC Pass" will be enforced.


The three acceptable forms of proof are a CDC-issued vaccine card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe app.

The 20 businesses announced Thursday include:
--Anfora
--Arlene's Grocery
--Blink Fitness
--Brandy's Piano Bar
--Equinox Fitness Clubs
--Ethyl's Food and Alcohol
--Fairfax
--Iconoclast Fitness
--Jeffrey's Grocery
--Jolene
--Joseph Leonard
--Los Arrieros
--Oak and Iron
--Resilient Fitness
--Sagaponack
--Solas Bar
--SoulCycle
--Stand Up NY
--Sugar Monk
--Tacombi
--The Graham
--The Three Diamond Door

"More and more businesses have already adopted our Key to NYC requirements - and are becoming public health heroes in the process," de Blasio said. "I thank each and every one of them for doing their part to keep New York City safe. My message to New Yorkers is clear: if you want to enjoy everything New York City has to offer, get vaccinated today."

The 30 businesses announced Wednesday include:
--Amor Y Amargo
--Avant Garden
--Bossa Nova Civic Club
--Cadence
--City Winery
--Dame
--Death & Co
--Dirt Candy
--Etérea
--Felix Storch
--Forsythia
--Gertie
--Ilili
--Jeju Noodle
--Ladybird
--Leland
--Leyenda
--Llama San
--Nowadays
--Proletariat
--Public Hotel
--Related
--RXR Realty
--Soda Club
--Tannat
--The Bell House
--The Durst Organization
--The Pedal House
--The Queensboro
--Union Hall
--Unter
--Yellow Rose

The city has embarked on a listening tour to gather feedback across industries and incorporate businesses' needs into the final guidance and will also launch a multi-language ad campaign for consumers and business owners to spread awareness about the program.

RELATED | NY launches Excelsior Pass Plus to expand proof of COVID-19 vaccination program

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations of people in their 30s hit record high
NYPD Detective dies of COVID
COVID Updates: 8 states make up half of US COVID-19 hospitalizations
COVID Updates: Supreme Court justice backs college's vaccine mandate
TOP STORIES
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
Grace threatens quake-stricken Haiti, Fred reforms into tropical storm
AccuWeather: Cooler and comfortable
Haiti earthquake sparks support from local lawmakers
Taliban enter Kabul, await 'peaceful transfer' of power
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations of people in their 30s hit record high
Shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate napping experience
Show More
Dozens hospitalized after rollover crash in Upstate New York
NYPD Detective dies of COVID
15 people killed or wounded in 11 shootings across NYC on Friday
NJ COVID Update: Booster shots now available for some residents
High heat: Spain clocks prelim record temp of 116.96
More TOP STORIES News