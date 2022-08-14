Product recall: King's Hawaiian pretzel products using Lyons Magnus ingredient recalled

The Gardena-based King's Hawaiian baking company is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products "out of an abundance of caution" following the recall of an ingredient used by one of its suppliers.

King's Hawaiian is recalling its pretzel products out of an abundance of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus.

The recalled products include King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns and King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites.

Lyons Magnus has recalled its ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

While no illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King's Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

This recall does not impact any other King's Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus. King's Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. Consumers can contact King's Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, if they have any questions, or to request a replacement product.

King's Hawaiian advises that consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. For a list of specific Lot Codes, visit the FDA website.

Last week, Lyons Magnus expanded a recall for dozens of products, including Premiere Protein shakes and bars, Oatly oat milk, Organic Valley milk and more.

RELATED: Lyons Magnus recalls more Premier Protein, Oatly, Organic Valley products for possible contamination

The FDA initially recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products for possible microbial contamination by Cronobacter sakazakii on July 28.

Wednesday the FDA expanded the recall to include additional products from the same and additional brands, which may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridum botulinum. Products included in the recall should not be consumed even if they do not look or smell soiled, and should be disposed of immediately.

While Cronobacter sakazakii infection is rare, the FDA said, symptoms include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people may have more serious outcomes.

Clostridium botulinum can cause a severe form of food poisoning, the FDA warned, which can begin anywhere from six hours to two weeks after eating contaminated food. Symptoms include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause breathing problems, respiratory paralysis and can result in death.

If you have any of these products you should not consume them and immediately throw them away.

Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.