Two NYC malls evacuated after fireworks set off

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- There was mass hysteria at two New York City malls on Saturday afternoon.Somebody set off firecrackers by the food court area at the Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx around 1:30 p.m. Then, the same thing happened less than an hour later at Kings Plaza in Brooklyn.Kings Plaza Mall was evacuated around 2:15 p.m. after the fireworks went off.A witness who was in the Primark says she heard about three pops, and said it sounded like gunshots. She says she grabbed her two kids and went running down the stairs.The mall has since reopened. No arrests have been made.There are no reports of injuries in either incident.----------