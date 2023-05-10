48th annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House comes to historic mansion on Manhattan's Upper West Side

The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club annual fundraiser, the Decorator Show House, is being held at the River Mansion on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Have you ever wondered what it might be like to take a walk through a mansion on the Upper West Side?

Thanks to the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, you now have a chance.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is returning home to New York City for the first time since 2019. They chose a luxury property on the Upper West Side for this annual fundraiser.

For more than a century, many have marveled at the magnificent River Mansion on Riverside Drive. Now, members of the general public will have a chance to see inside the historic home.

A design team chosen by the club brought their unique touches into the space for the fundraiser.

One of the designers, Sergio Mercado, converted what was a closet into a shower, and covered the walls with laser carved stone and wood slats.

"I really wanted to create an environment where people would step into and immediately feel like I want to spend all day in here," said Mercado.

Each designer was given just six weeks to complete their room.

Over the course of almost 50 years, the decor fundraiser has brought in more than $28 million for the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club.

The organization provides young people with educational and developmental programs across the city.

If you're interested in visiting the River Mansion tickets start at $40 and can be purchased through the fundraiser website.

The decorator show will be open from May 11 until June 11 and if you want to buy the property, it just so happens to be up for sale. The listed price is $24 million.

ALSO READ | 11-year-old ballerina hosts bake sale after NYC doorman's bike stolen

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip