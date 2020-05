EMBED >More News Videos Kobe Bryant's nonprofit will be named the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to honor his daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant announced Thursday.

LOS ANGELES -- The memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles at 1:00 p.m. ET.Live streaming coverage from our sister station, KABC-TV, will begin here on abc7NY.com at 12:00 p.m.The service will not be streamed on social media.