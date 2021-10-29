Police ID suspect in fatal shooting of Uber driver during attempted robbery in Harlem

Police say 23-year-old Joselito Domena opened fire in the back of the Uber, hitting 21-year-old Kuldip Singh in the head with a stray bullet.
Authorities say Kuldip Singh succumbed to his injuries last month after he was shot during an apparent robbery attempt on street just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.
It happened in the vicinity of West 131st Street and Eighth Avenue, and a 15-year-old boy was also critically wounded.
Police say the gunman got into the Uber, which had a passenger at the time, in an ill-fated robbery attempt.
It's unclear whom the shooter was firing at, but video shows a muzzle flash inside the car and the teenager drop outside on the sidewalk. A second flash is presumed to be the shot that killed Singh.
The passenger was uninjured and cooperated with police.
"Our hearts are with Mr. Singh, his passengers, and their loved ones after this horrific and senseless act of violence," an Uber spokesperson said.
Singh was laid to rest Thursday in a funeral in Queens.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Submit a News Tip