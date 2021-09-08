Uber driver shot in NYC during dispute between man and teen dies

Authorities say Kuldip Singh succumbed to his injuries Wednesday after he was shot during a dispute between his passenger and a teenage boy on street just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
It happened in the vicinity of West 131st Street and Eighth Avenue.
Police say the teenager was standing outside the vehicle and got into an argument with an unidentified man inside the car.
The man fired several shots and hit the teen in the torso and Singh in the head.
The teenager remains in critical condition.
The suspect ran from the scene, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
