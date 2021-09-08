Uber driver shot in NYC during dispute between man and teen dies

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows shooting that left driver, teen critically injured

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 21-year-old Uber driver struck in the head during a shooting in Harlem last weekend had died.

Authorities say Kuldip Singh succumbed to his injuries Wednesday after he was shot during a dispute between his passenger and a teenage boy on street just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

It happened in the vicinity of West 131st Street and Eighth Avenue.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Family speaks after boy, grandmother critically hurt in NJ hit and run
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim spoke exclusively with the family of a boy and grandmother hurt in a hit and run.


Police say the teenager was standing outside the vehicle and got into an argument with an unidentified man inside the car.

The man fired several shots and hit the teen in the torso and Singh in the head.

The teenager remains in critical condition.

The suspect ran from the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Rikers Island officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
EMBED More News Videos

Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york cityshootingteenagercab driverstaxi
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ida recovery: Landlords won't be fined for illegal basement apartments
AccuWeather Alert: Tracking severe storms, flash flood potential
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns with precautions
Man reunited with wife, 3 kids after Afghanistan evacuation
LIVE: New York Governor Hochul COVID-19 briefing
20-year-old battling cancer marries high school sweetheart
Man killed, woman hurt after disabled car hit by alleged drunk driver
Show More
NYC public schools ready for safe opening, mayor says
Derek Jeter's Big Day: 'The Captain' being inducted into Hall of Fame
Officials tour flood-ravaged NJ city as remote learning begins
1st day for NYC Catholic schools
No credible threats, but security ramped up for 9/11 anniversary
More TOP STORIES News