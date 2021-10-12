coronavirus new york city

Brooklyn Nets decide Kyrie Irving can't play, practice with team until he is vaccinated

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Eyewitness to a Pandemic: Episode 8 - Vaccines vs. Variants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday morning that Kyrie Irving cannot play or practice with the team until he is vaccinated.

General Manager Sean Marks released the following statement:

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud."

Irving has not been with the Nets for any of their practices in New York, where professional athletes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to practice or play.

The Nets are prevented by law from revealing whether he has been vaccinated, but listed him as "ineligible to play" in the injury report for their preseason game last Friday against Milwaukee.

There is nothing related to the NBA that would cause a player to have that designation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

ALSO READ | Dr. Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year as COVID-19 cases decline
Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that it's an important time of year for children, so "go out there" and "enjoy it."





New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Related topics:
