Best bets for Labor Day weekend shopping deals

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Labor Day Weekend may be all about soaking up that last bit of sun and sand, but how about some savings?7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has your September best bets starting with sales over the long holiday weekend.Back to School coincides with summer clearance so look for huge savings up to 50-70% off. Our top three September best bets include patio furniture and grills, mattresses, and summer apparel.Swimsuits, shorts, and t-shirts will be on the clearance racks to make way for fall merchandise.And like it or not, masks are essential and likely required for back to school so save money on bundles like three for $4.99 at Gap.A five-pack of fashionable adjustable cloth masks at Athleta is $25, but you can combine it with a promo code to save 20%.And look for plus site-wide cashback offers from retailers like Hanes and Bed Bath and Beyond.Don't sleep through September savings on mattresses. Beds and linens will be marked down significantly for Labor Day sales.Plunge into pool gear. Patio sets, plus home and garden supplies, along with grills you can get for up to 50% off.Look for deals on work-from-home set-ups with many still working and learning at home, Staples is offering $20 off online orders of $100 or more.PC Richard and Son is unloading discounts on dorms room necessities like fans, air conditioners, microwaves, dehumidifiers, and small appliances.For technology use your student, teachers, or first responder discounts.You can buy select Mac and iPad models with education pricing and get free AirPods. Also get 20% off AppleCare+.HP offers exclusive savings of 35% or more through its education store.With all this shopping you're going to need a pick me up.Good thing it's National Coffee Day on September 29th.Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Donuts, and McDonald's are all offering free cups of Joe, some with no purchase necessary.So, you can get your caffeine fix while saving all that money.----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing. All emailsWithout a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.