1 dead after school bus crashes into police patrol car in LaGrange, New York

According to New York State Police, a patrol vehicle and an Arlington School District minibus were involved in a crash on State Route 55 and South Cross Road in LaGrange just after 3 p.m.
They say two adult students were on the bus at the time of the crash and were taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"This afternoon, an Arlington minibus transporting two students was involved in a serious accident," Arlington Central School District said in a statement.
An adult aid was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.
The bus driver and police trooper were both taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
