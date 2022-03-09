1 dead after school bus crashes into police patrol car in LaGrange, New York

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11629146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

LAGRANGE, New York (WABC) -- A crash turned deadly when a police vehicle collided with a school bus on a highway in Dutchess County on Tuesday.According to New York State Police, a patrol vehicle and an Arlington School District minibus were involved in a crash on State Route 55 and South Cross Road in LaGrange just after 3 p.m.They say two adult students were on the bus at the time of the crash and were taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."This afternoon, an Arlington minibus transporting two students was involved in a serious accident," Arlington Central School District said in a statement.An adult aid was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.The bus driver and police trooper were both taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.The investigation remains ongoing.----------