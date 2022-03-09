1 dead after school bus crashes into police patrol car in LaGrange, New York

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

LAGRANGE, New York (WABC) -- A crash turned deadly when a police vehicle collided with a school bus on a highway in Dutchess County on Tuesday.

According to New York State Police, a patrol vehicle and an Arlington School District minibus were involved in a crash on State Route 55 and South Cross Road in LaGrange just after 3 p.m.

They say two adult students were on the bus at the time of the crash and were taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ALSO READ | 1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment complex in NJ
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.



"This afternoon, an Arlington minibus transporting two students was involved in a serious accident," Arlington Central School District said in a statement.

An adult aid was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

The bus driver and police trooper were both taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lagrangedutchess countypolice officer injuredbusbus crashbus accidentnew york state policecrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Wet snow and rain
Firefighters battle several brush fires in Central Park
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Eyewitness News Guide to Gas Prices
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Pain at the Pump: 7 tips to save money at the gas station
Show More
Customer says Uber Eats driver stole her dog after delivering pizza
Deli workers say they have been menaced by teens repeatedly for months
Restaurants, delis and drivers feeling impact of rising fuel prices
NJ students organize drive to support Ukraine refugees
FDNY welcomes 291 probies; female firefighters at record level
More TOP STORIES News