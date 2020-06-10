Travel

LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B main entrance set to reopen this weekend

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Officials will announce Wednesday that the renovation of LaGuardia Airport is taking a big step forward this weekend.

The main entrance to the newly renovated Terminal B will open on Saturday.

The main arrivals and departures hall in the Central Terminal has been under renovation, along with the rest of the airport, as part of an $8 billion, years-long project to update the facility.

Terminal B opened in 1964 as the "air gateway to America," but it had fallen into such disrepair that former Vice President Joe Biden once described it as a "Third World country."

The modernization of LaGuardia has caused traffic detours and caused delays on the Grand Central Parkway for years.

LaGuardia services about 30 million passengers each year.

A new Delta Airlines concourse at the airport opened to the public back in November.

