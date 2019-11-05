New Delta Airlines concourse at LaGuardia Airport opens to the public

The concourse is part of a nearly $4 billion project to replace terminals C and D at the airport.
The new terminal features 37 gates across four concourses.
There's also a new Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck.
Delta operates more than 275 peak-day departures from its LaGuardia hub and is celebrating 50 years serving the airport.
The work also includes dual taxi lanes to reduce wait times and larger gate areas.
WATCH: Delta opens new concourse at LaGuardia
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube