New Delta Airlines concourse at LaGuardia Airport opens to the public

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The new Delta Airlines concourse at LaGuardia Airport opened to the public on Monday.

The concourse is part of a nearly $4 billion project to replace terminals C and D at the airport.

The new terminal features 37 gates across four concourses.

There's also a new Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck.

Delta operates more than 275 peak-day departures from its LaGuardia hub and is celebrating 50 years serving the airport.

The work also includes dual taxi lanes to reduce wait times and larger gate areas.

