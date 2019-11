New Delta Airlines concourse at LaGuardia Airport opens to the public

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The new Delta Airlines concourse at LaGuardia Airport opened to the public on Monday.The concourse is part of a nearly $4 billion project to replace terminals C and D at the airport.The new terminal features 37 gates across four concourses.There's also a new Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck.Delta operates more than 275 peak-day departures from its LaGuardia hub and is celebrating 50 years serving the airport.The work also includes dual taxi lanes to reduce wait times and larger gate areas.----------