Actor Lance Reddick, known for 'The Wire' and 'John Wick,' dead at age 60

Lance Reddick attends the LA Premiere of Lionsgate's "Angel Has Fallen" at Regency Village Theatre on August 20, 2019, in Westwood, California.

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Lance Reddick, perhaps best known for the role of Cedric Daniels in the acclaimed TV show "The Wire," died on Friday, ABC News confirmed. He was 60 years old.

Reddick was also known for his portrayal of Charon in the "John Wick" movie franchise. He most recently appeared in the movie "John Wick: Chapter 4."

The actor also appeared in the TV shows "Corporate," "Bosch" and "American Horror Story." He portrays Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ movie, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick, according to his public relations firm.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.