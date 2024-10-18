Liam Payne died of multiple traumas, internal and external bleeding: Preliminary autopsy report

The former One Direction singer died after a fall from his Argentina hotel.

The autopsy found no signs of a fight. The report noted that Payne was alone in the room at the time of his death.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- A preliminary autopsy report from the Argentinian Public Prosecutor's Office has revealed new details about Liam Payne's tragic death, stating that the singer died of "multiple traumas" and "internal and external bleeding."

The preliminary report, released Thursday, stated that the injuries the former One Direction member sustained were the result of a fall from the balcony of a third floor hotel room Payne was staying at in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'All of Those Voices' in London Thursday, March 16, 2023. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Twenty-five injuries were reported on Payne's body, all as a result of his fall, the autopsy revealed.

The report stated that the head injuries were sufficient to cause death, and the cause of death was related to the height of Payne's fall.

Smashed TV in hotel room of Liam Payne

The prosecutor's office said it also requested additional exams, including histopathological, biochemical and toxicological exams, with results expected in the coming days.

State police in Argentina reported Wednesday that Payne died after falling from his third floor hotel room at the Hotel Casa Sur in Palermo, Buenos Aires. He was 31.

Emergency services were called in order to deal with a man acting erratically and perhaps under the influence, Alberto Crescenti, the director of SAME, Buenos Aires Emergency Medical Services, told ABC News.

Photo appears to show drug paraphernalia in Liam Payne's hotel room.

Payne's body was found in the inner courtyard of the hotel where he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Crescenti.

Crescenti told local Argentinian media outlet TN that Payne fell 13 to 14 meters, the equivalent of about 42 to 45 feet, describing the injuries as "very serious" and "incompatible with life."

Argentina hotel where Liam Payne died

Crescenti added emergency services arrived at the scene at 5:11 p.m. local time, seven minutes after they received the emergency services call. Crescenti also told the outlet there was no possibility of trying to save the man, whose identity was only discovered after he was confirmed dead.

Payne is best known for being a member of the popular boy band One Direction. The group, which also includes Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, formed in 2010 on "The X Factor," and went on to release five albums, including "Up All Night" in 2011 and "Made in the A.M." in 2015.

Following the band's split in 2015, Payne began a solo career and released the song, "Strip that Down" in 2017, among many others. He also released the album "LP1" in 2019.

Last year, Payne opened up about his sobriety in a YouTube video, sharing that he had been sober for six months after spending nearly 100 days at a Louisiana rehab facility. He said at the time that he had "more of a grip on life" since taking time for himself after becoming "somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore."

He added then that he was challenging his energy into being a better dad for his son Bear, whos he shared with ex Cheryl Cole.

On Thursday, Payne's family issued a statement obtained by "Good Morning America," saying they were "heartbroken."

"Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," they said. "We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.