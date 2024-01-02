Investigation underway after large sinkhole opens in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

The sinkhole is located on Sixth Avenue between 68th and Senator streets.

The sinkhole is located on Sixth Avenue between 68th and Senator streets.

The sinkhole is located on Sixth Avenue between 68th and Senator streets.

The sinkhole is located on Sixth Avenue between 68th and Senator streets.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a large sinkhole opened up in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The sinkhole is located in Bay Ridge on Sixth Avenue between 68th and Senator streets. Roads are currently closed in that area as investigators try to figure out what caused the sinkhole.

Public officials are already reacting to the news of the sinkhole. New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan posted on social media Tuesday morning, "Feed me, Seymour! The first sinkhole of 2024 has arrived right on time!"

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

ALSO READ | Driver charged with attempted murder after New Year's crash in Midtown

The crash injured six people.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.