Driver facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after New Year's crash in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 44-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a wild crash in Midtown injured six people.

Police say Mohamed Alaouie got into an altercation with his girlfriend inside of his car on West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue on New Year's Day.

Civilians spotted the dispute and flagged down police on a foot post. When bystanders tried to intervene, police say Alaouie drove off, going the wrong way down the street.

He then allegedly struck two police officers and three pedestrians before he hit a halal cart. Another woman ended up pinned under the cart.

Alaouie also hit several vehicles before being taken into custody on West 34th Street.

All of the victims suffered minor injuries. Among the slew of other charges Alaouie is facing includes reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

