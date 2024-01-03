Exclusive: Mother of actress struck in New Year's Eve crash in Midtown speaks out

In an exclusive interview, Lucy Yang interviewed the mother of a woman injured in the crash.

In an exclusive interview, Lucy Yang interviewed the mother of a woman injured in the crash.

In an exclusive interview, Lucy Yang interviewed the mother of a woman injured in the crash.

In an exclusive interview, Lucy Yang interviewed the mother of a woman injured in the crash.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, the mother of an actress struck and injured after a wild car crash in Midtown is calling the ordeal a 'living nightmare.'

Carrie Bernans, 31, was with friends trying to leave the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square when a Mercedes came barreling down 34th Street the wrong way, smashing into other cars, and injuring eight pedestrians, including two police officers trying to stop the driver.

The actress and stuntwoman, who has done work for "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," and "The Color Purple," was found pinned under a cart struck by the out-of-control driver.

Mohamed Alaouie, 44, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, for the incident.

For the family of Bernans, this was not how they hoped the new year would begin.

"Carrie is such a wonderful person," said the victim's mother Patricia Lee." "I'm just glad she's here."

Carrie and her family had flown to New York City to ring in the new year. Never did they imagine she would end up in Bellevue with a broken body, full of fractures, cuts and bruises.

Thankfully, Bernans' 7-month-old son and mother stayed in the hotel that night.

The last few months have not been easy for Carrie, who became a new mother and then was forced out of work due to the strike.

Now, she is looking at a storm of medical bills and reconstructive surgery and physical therapy.

Her family is now humbly asking for help.

"We started a GoFundMe because we can't afford all those expenses," Lee said. "We're asking people to help if they can."

Despite this nightmare, Carrie's mother is counting her blessings.

She prays her daughter makes it back to Los Angeles someday to catch her star.

"Some people may say we started New Year's off in a negative way," Lee said. "We started New Year's off with all of our children. And this one wasn't lost."

The family's GoFundMe can be found here.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.