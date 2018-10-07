A driving instructor on Long Island was charged with DWI after a crash in Ridge on Saturday.Officials say Russell Cohen, 58, an instructor for the Suffolk Auto Driving School was instructing four students, when they became suspicious he was intoxicated.The students told Cohen they were hungry, and convinced him to stop at McDonald's on Middle Country Road in Centereach around 11 a.m. The students exited the car and called 911.When the students did not come out of McDonald's in a timely manner, officials say Cohen left and rear-ended his Honda Accord into a Honda Civic that was being driven by a 29-year-old woman.The woman was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Cohen was not injured.Cohen was charged with aggravated DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.He is set to be arraigned at a later date at First District Court in Central Islip.----------