Long Island driving instructor charged with DWI following crash

Eyewitness News
RIDGE, Long Island (WABC) --
A driving instructor on Long Island was charged with DWI after a crash in Ridge on Saturday.

Officials say Russell Cohen, 58, an instructor for the Suffolk Auto Driving School was instructing four students, when they became suspicious he was intoxicated.

The students told Cohen they were hungry, and convinced him to stop at McDonald's on Middle Country Road in Centereach around 11 a.m. The students exited the car and called 911.

When the students did not come out of McDonald's in a timely manner, officials say Cohen left and rear-ended his Honda Accord into a Honda Civic that was being driven by a 29-year-old woman.

The woman was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Cohen was not injured.

Cohen was charged with aggravated DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He is set to be arraigned at a later date at First District Court in Central Islip.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwidrunk drivingarrestRidgeSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dad wanted for questioning in his toddler's death kills himself
Rapper killed in shooting outside bar in Queens
Young girl hospitalized after falling from apartment window
Vigil planned for Uber driver who jumped in front of subway train
Possible hurricane could impact Gulf Coast by midweek
Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court, quickly sworn in
Kavanaugh Confirmation: How every U.S. Senator voted
Gov. Cuomo: It's a 'sad day for this country' following Kavanaugh confirmation
Show More
Yankees beat Red Sox 6-2 in Game 2 of ALDS
Undocumented immigrant charged with brutal Freeport rape
21-year-old woman dead after being shot in neck in Brooklyn
NYPD officer discharges firearm during confrontation
No winner: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $470 million
More News