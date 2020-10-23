Long Island man arrested, charged with raping 2 teenage girls

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7239333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The incident took place back in August.

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police arrested a man from Long Island charged with raping two teenage girls.Suffolk County officials arrested Brendan Sullivan on Thursday in a parking lot on Medford Avenue in Patchogue around 3 p.m.They say Sullivan had sexual contact with two 13-year-old girls on separate occasions in March and August.According to police, he used Snapchat to meet his victims.Sullivan was arrested in May on charges related to child pornography.A follow-up investigation of that case made by detectives revealed Sullivan had inappropriate contact with the two female victims.Sullivan was charged with two counts of second-degree rape and three counts of child endangerment.He is being held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday.The investigation is ongoing.----------