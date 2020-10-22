JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a rape in Queens.
Investigators say Daniel Reyes Hernandez, also known as "Maynor," pushed a 36-year-old woman into an alleyway near 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica.
It happened on Friday, August 21 at 11 p.m. The woman was walking when the man approached her.
The victim was then shoved into the alleyway, pushed to the ground and raped.
Police are still searching for Hernandez.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYPD identifies suspect wanted in Jamaica alleyway rape
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News