Long Island middle school teacher accused of having sex with former student

Police on Long Island arrested a teacher who is accused of having sex with a former student.

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island arrested a teacher who is accused of having sex with a former student.

Police charged 54-year-old Thomas Barton, of Medford, with rape and child endangerment.

Barton is a teacher at North Middle School in Brentwood.

They said he had the inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old former student.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.

