BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --Police on Long Island arrested a teacher who is accused of having sex with a former student.
Police charged 54-year-old Thomas Barton, of Medford, with rape and child endangerment.
Barton is a teacher at North Middle School in Brentwood.
They said he had the inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old former student.
The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.
