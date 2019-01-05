Police on Long Island arrested a teacher who is accused of having sex with a former student.Police charged 54-year-old Thomas Barton, of Medford, with rape and child endangerment.Barton is a teacher at North Middle School in Brentwood.They said he had the inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old former student.The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.----------