Suffolk County officer stabbed during traffic stop lost majority of his blood, surgeon says

PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Suffolk County police officer who remains in critical condition after being stabbed during a traffic stop came within minutes of losing his life and is still not out of the woods, doctors said Monday.

It happened Saturday in Patchogue, where Officer Christopher Racciopo tried to pull over the driver of a Mercedes who was driving with his headlights off.

Police say that driver, Jonathan Nunez, fled the scene and then crashed into another car before attempting to flee on foot.

Racciopo, a 31-year-old who joined the force in 2018, ran after him, and a struggle ensued. Police say Nunez stabbed the officer in the leg, rupturing a major artery.

Retired Marine Guillermo Sandoval, who lives nearby, watched it play out and ran to the officer's aid. He used his belt as a tourniquet.

"I prayed for him last night and I wish him well," Sandoval said. "I hope that he recuperates as soon as possible. God bless him. God bless his family. And I give him a lot of credit for doing his job and going after the suspect."

Dr. James Vosswinkel, Chief of Trauma Surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital, said the officer suffered a life-threatening injury and would have bled to death in 20 minutes.

Racciopo lost the majority of blood in his body and remains sedated and unable to talk, he said, though he holds out hope the officer will be able to use his leg again and will not be disabled.

Still, Racciopo remains in "medical shock" and is "not out of the woods yet," Dr. Vosswinkel said.

Sgt. Frank Samartino responded to the scene and described getting radio calls from Racioppo that he had been injured and was losing a lot of blood.

He also described holding Racioppo's hand as the officer faded in and out of consciousness.

While Sandoval helped Racciopo, two other good Samaritans held the suspect until more officers arrived.

Nunez is facing charges for DWI and aggravated assault on a police officer.

