Suffolk County police officer stabbed in line of duty to be released from hospital

Authorities say Officer Christopher Racioppo was stabbed in the leg by a suspected drunk driver during a struggle in Patchogue on April 10.
A major artery was severed, and Racioppo nearly died.
Dr. James Vosswinkel, Chief of Trauma Surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital, said the officer would have bled to death in 20 minutes.
ALSO READ | 61-year-old Asian American man critically injured in brutal, unprovoked assault in Manhattan
Police say Racioppo attempted to pull over a driver the driver of a Mercedes who was driving with his headlights off, but that the driver, Jonathan Nunez, fled the scene and then crashed into another car before attempting to flee on foot.
Racciopo, a 31-year-old who joined the force in 2018, ran after him, and a struggle ensued. That's when Nunez allegedly stabbed Racioppo.
Retired Marine Guillermo Sandoval, who lives nearby, watched the scene play out and ran to the officer's aid.
"He said, 'I'm hurt, I need help, please help,'" Sandoval said. "At that point, I saw the wound which was on his thigh, a few inches down from his groin area. I said to him, 'Brother, I'll go and get a tourniquet. I'll get a belt. Stay awake.'"
When he returned, another officer had arrived and had applied a tourniquet. They added Sandoval's belt too.
Sgt. Frank Samartino responded to the scene and described getting radio calls from Racioppo that he had been injured and was losing a lot of blood.
"I heard Officer Racioppo request rescue," Samartino said. "He stated that he was bleeding heavily and he was losing consciousness."
He, another officer, and Sandoval picked up Racoppio, put him in a patrol car, and sped off to the hospital.
"We rushed him full speed to a police vehicle that was some distance away," he said.
He said he knew they had only seconds to get the officer to a hospital, and he also described holding Racioppo's hand as the officer faded in and out of consciousness.
"At one point in the vehicle, we thought we lost Officer Racioppo," he said.
While Sandoval helped Racciopo, two other good Samaritans -- one of them a former NYPD officer -- held Nunez until he could be taken into custody.
Nunez is facing charges for DWI and aggravated assault on a police officer.
Racioppo will continue his recovery at home.
TRENDING: Oscars 2021: Most memorable moments from 93rd Academy Awards
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip