Woman arrested for DWI, passenger jumps from vehicle after hitting parked cars on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
BALDWIN, Nassau County (WABC) -- A woman on Long Island is facing DWI charges after a passenger in her car jumped out of the vehicle and called police.

Madeline Banegas, 49, was arrested Sunday morning in Baldwin.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was in Banegas' car when the driver hit several parked cars on Cherrywood Drive and Milburn Avenue.

That woman jumped out of the moving vehicle and called 911.

Banegas is charged with DWI, reckless endangerment and seven counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baldwinnassau countycar crashdwi
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brooklyn teen seriously hurt in slashing near school
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Rehearsals begin as wind threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
1 hurt when tractor trailer overturns on NY highway, dumps garbage
Tiffany & Co. sold to French luxury giant for $16 billion
Supreme Court rejects bid for new trial in 'Serial' podcast case
NJ school district delays opening Monday after ransomware attack
Show More
Ferry service delayed after boats deemed 'operationally unfit'
Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound NJ Turnpike lanes
AccuWeather: Nice start to the week
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Bystanders, NYPD jump into action to save two trapped in burning car
More TOP STORIES News