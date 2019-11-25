BALDWIN, Nassau County (WABC) -- A woman on Long Island is facing DWI charges after a passenger in her car jumped out of the vehicle and called police.
Madeline Banegas, 49, was arrested Sunday morning in Baldwin.
Police say a 24-year-old woman was in Banegas' car when the driver hit several parked cars on Cherrywood Drive and Milburn Avenue.
That woman jumped out of the moving vehicle and called 911.
Banegas is charged with DWI, reckless endangerment and seven counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Woman arrested for DWI, passenger jumps from vehicle after hitting parked cars on Long Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More