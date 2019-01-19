Woman fabricates attempted kidnapping story to Long Island police to cover up how baby was injured

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island said a woman fabricated a story about an attempted kidnapping in order to cover up how her 1-year-old son was injured.

The 24-year-old mother originally told police that a man tried to snatch her baby from his stroller Tuesday evening on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead.

She also told police that a struggle ensued with the suspect, at which time he threw the child victim to the pavement and ran away.

Police said the woman actually made up the story to cover up the fact that the child was unrestrained in his stroller and fell out. The boy suffered scrapes to his face and a large contusion on his forehead.

Jeymi Guerra Cordova, of Hempstead, allegedly admitted to lying during a re-interviewing with police. She was charged with making a punishable false written statement and was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionkidnappingabductionNassau CountyHempstead
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm brings snow, then rain before brutal cold
Police: Suspect arrested in subway sexual assault attempted to rape second woman
State of emergency, travel restriction in NJ ahead of storm
Mass transit, travel information ahead of weekend storm
Weekend storm could be 'quite tricky' for Rockland County
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
Footage released of dark, damp tunnel 'El Chapo' used to flee
Show More
12-year-old boy's death inspires NY boating safety bill
Suspect in fatal hit and run at LI gas station surrenders
Man on vacation finds hidden cameras in his Airbnb
NJ resident gets rabies treatment after raccoon bite
Boy dies after naptime at New Jersey preschool
More News