Police hunt for suspect in attempted kidnapping on Long Island

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are searching for a man who tried to snatch a 1-year-old boy from a stroller Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Fulton Avenue in West Hempstead.

Authorities say a 24-year-old woman was pushing the child when the suspect jumped in front of the stroller and grabbed the boy.

The woman reportedly struggled with the suspect, at which time he threw the child victim to the pavement and ran away.

The boy suffered scrapes to his face and a large contusion on his forehead. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 30s with a thin build. He was wearing a black Nike baseball cap with white lettering and a brown winter jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

