Lifeguard honored for saving 9-year-old girl's life in Connecticut

A TSA team from JFK Airport reunited a traveler with a newly purchased diamond that went missing from her engagement ring.

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- The lifeguard who saved a 9-year-old girl's life was honored for her heroic actions on Monday.The incident was reported at Calf Pasture Beach.Norwalk police responded to a report of a young girl floating face-down in the water and unresponsive.When they rushed in, they found lifeguard Morgan Saunders performing CPR on the 9-year-old named Alexis.They were so impressed with her life-saving efforts that they nominated Saunders for a Civilian Award.Saunders received the award on Monday from Mayor Harry Rilling.Alexis and her family were also there to express their gratitude.----------