Lifeguard honored for saving 9-year-old girl's life in Connecticut

The incident was reported at Calf Pasture Beach.
Norwalk police responded to a report of a young girl floating face-down in the water and unresponsive.
When they rushed in, they found lifeguard Morgan Saunders performing CPR on the 9-year-old named Alexis.
They were so impressed with her life-saving efforts that they nominated Saunders for a Civilian Award.
Saunders received the award on Monday from Mayor Harry Rilling.
Alexis and her family were also there to express their gratitude.
ALSO READ | TSA team returns diamond missing from Kennedy Airport traveler's ring
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip