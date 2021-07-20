Lifeguard honored for saving 9-year-old girl's life in Connecticut

Community & Events

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- The lifeguard who saved a 9-year-old girl's life was honored for her heroic actions on Monday.

The incident was reported at Calf Pasture Beach.

Norwalk police responded to a report of a young girl floating face-down in the water and unresponsive.



When they rushed in, they found lifeguard Morgan Saunders performing CPR on the 9-year-old named Alexis.

They were so impressed with her life-saving efforts that they nominated Saunders for a Civilian Award.

Saunders received the award on Monday from Mayor Harry Rilling.

Alexis and her family were also there to express their gratitude.

