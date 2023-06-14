Worker struck by lightning in Woodbridge Township, NJ revived by hero officer

WOODBRIDGE TWP., New Jersey (WABC) -- A public works employee is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick actions of a police officer after the worker was struck by lightning in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey.

It happened at Iselin Middle School on Panther Road in Iselin at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, as weather radar images showed thunderstorms popping up in the area.

Authorities said the public works employee was repainting lines on the school's soccer field when he was struck by a bolt of lightning.

At least one police officer responded to the scene and found the worker unresponsive.

Officer Robert McPartland said initially the man did not have a pulse, but after McPartland administered chest compressions, the victim's pulse returned.

The worker was conscious and alert as he was transported to an ambulance, officials said.

He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Eyewitness News is told he is with his wife and several co-workers. The mayor of Woodbridge was also there.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

This breaking story will be updated as more details become available.

