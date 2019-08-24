Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries

Spectators are tended to after a lightning strike on the course left several injured during a weather delay at the Tour Championship Aug. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

ATLANTA -- Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.

A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.

The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.

The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lightninggolfweather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters work to extinguish massive blaze in NJ
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
Innocent person killed when NJ police chase ends in crash
Airline to fly experimental nonstop flights between NYC, Australia
Officials: Stolen car hits bus in Brooklyn; 6 people injured
Woman found dead in NYC basement with throat cut
Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal
Show More
Man arrested in string of hate crime attacks in NYC
New York's 'red flag' gun-control law goes into effect Saturday
AccuWeather: Cooler, drier weekend
Police search armed robber who held up gas station on Long Island
Mom charged after boy found alone in car parked at NYC Target
More TOP STORIES News