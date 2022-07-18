Frightening moments after lightning hits home in New Jersey

It happened on Deerfield Lane in Woodcliff Lake around 8:30 a.m.
Brian Sumper said that just as the lightning started picking up, he heard a loud boom.
The sound scared his 2-year old son and made him cry.
Seconds later, Sumper says he began seeing smoke.
"The noise was completely different than the lightning you hear outside your house," he said. "Just smoke, it was all the electrical circuits. So it smelled like an electrical fire, but there was no fire inside."
He said his family ran outside of the house and called the fire department.
"Terrifying, it was terrifying," his wife said. "I heard the loud noise, and I knew something was wrong."
The strike knocked out electricity in the home, and Sumper says half of their appliances and lights don't work.
No one in the house was hurt.
