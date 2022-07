Frightening moments after lightning hits home in New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more

WOODCLIFF LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A home in New Jersey was struck by lightning Monday morning, and the homeowners described the frightening moments to Eyewitness News.It happened on Deerfield Lane in Woodcliff Lake around 8:30 a.m.Brian Sumper said that just as the lightning started picking up, he heard a loud boom.The sound scared his 2-year old son and made him cry.Seconds later, Sumper says he began seeing smoke."The noise was completely different than the lightning you hear outside your house," he said. "Just smoke, it was all the electrical circuits. So it smelled like an electrical fire, but there was no fire inside."He said his family ran outside of the house and called the fire department."Terrifying, it was terrifying," his wife said. "I heard the loud noise, and I knew something was wrong."The strike knocked out electricity in the home, and Sumper says half of their appliances and lights don't work.No one in the house was hurt.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.