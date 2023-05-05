When you consider all of the tours and international productions of the show, about 112 million people have seen it worldwide.

Broadway's 'The Lion King' celebrates 10k performances across the world

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway's "The Lion King" will celebrate a big milestone Saturday night: 10,000 performances.

This accomplishment comes fresh off the show's celebration of its 25th anniversary.

The family-friendly musical first opened in 1997.

When you consider all of the tours and international productions of the show, about 112 million people have seen it worldwide.

The show is produced by Disney, the parent company of abc7NY.

