MTA adds more LIRR trains to ease crowding, long wait times; train cars also added

Riders can hop on a 6:45 a.m. train, a 7:39 a.m. train, or an 8:09 a.m. train to get to Atlantic Terminal. Derick Waller reports.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA is adding more LIRR trains and more cars on those trains, to alleviate long wait times and crowded conditions

This comes in response to complaints after the MTA brought full service to Grand Central Madison.

Starting Monday, three more shuttle trains to Brooklyn will be added for the morning commute. Riders can hop on a 6:45 a.m. train, a 7:39 a.m. train, or an 8:09 a.m. train to get to Atlantic Terminal.

There will also be more rush hour trains on the Babylon, Long Beach, Port Washington, and Ronkonkoma branches.

Last week, videos on social media showed trains with standing room only out of Penn Station, and packed platforms at Jamaica.

"It's been horrific. It's about an hour each way, so it's now up to about 4 hours, which was a little more 3, about 3 hours 15 minutes, before, It's unacceptable what's going on," Ron Carter said.

The MTA heard riders' complaints about the railroad. Customer service workers will be in bright orange vests on Monday to assist people in making their connections.

ALSO READ | Little Italy cheese shop closes its doors after 130 years; announces New Jersey store

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.