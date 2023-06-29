FDNY uncovers illegal lithium-ion battery charging operation

Lithium-ion batteries have caused 113 fires this year killing more than 13 New Yorkers and leaving 71 injured.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The fire commissioner announced that the department uncovered an illegal lithium-ion battery charging operation.

Laura Kavanagh was joined by other city officials to present the FDNY's findings during their investigation and give an update on what the department is doing to prevent future battery fires.

The FDNY recently stepped up inspections and enforcement efforts of bike shops and bike repair shops citywide.

They've also increased efforts to educate e-bike owners on safety precautions and how to charge batteries properly using approved chargers.

Lithium-ion batteries have caused 113 fires this year killing more than 13 New Yorkers and leaving 71 injured.

ALSO READ | Gov. Hochul, others hail federal approval of congestion pricing

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip