MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) --A firefighter fell to his death while responding to a car accident on a Belt Parkway overpass in Brooklyn Sunday.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro and Mayor Bill de Blasio identified the probationary firefighter as 30-year-old Steven Pollard.
"It's an incredibly sad night for the Pollard family, for the Fire Department family, and for our city," Nigro said. "He lost his life tonight in the process of helping others."
Ladder Company 170 was called to the two-car accident on an elevated section of the highway that crosses the Mill Basin around 10 p.m., when in an attempt to reach the victims, Pollard slipped through a gap in the roadway and fell about 52 feet to the hard sand below.
"The members of 170 had responded in the opposite direction, on the eastbound side, and needed to cross over the roadway to assist the injured motorists," Nigro said. "And in the process of crossing over, Steven fell to the ground below."
He had apparently crossed the Jersey barrier not knowing there was a roughly 3-foot gap between the east and westbound lanes.
He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.
Pollard comes from a family of firefighters. His father, Ray Sr., served 31 years in Brooklyn. His brother, Ray Jr., served 11 years in Brooklyn.
"This is a family who has done so much for New York City and now they're going through this loss and this pain," de Blasio said. "It's a very, very tough situation."
Pollard is the 1,151st member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.
Uniformed Firefighters Association President Gerard Fitzgerald issued the following statement:
"In his short amount of time on the job, Steven Pollard made a massive impact in the Brooklyn community and was very well liked by his officers and fellow firefighters for his excellent work. Steven came from a line of firefighters who -- time and time again -- put their lives on the line to protect all New Yorkers, and on behalf of all UFA members, we want to extend our deepest sympathies to Steven's family, friends, and his fellow firefighters at Engine 257, Ladder 170 and Battalion 58. Steven truly epitomized what it mean to be one of 'New York's Bravest,' and will be dearly missed."
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube