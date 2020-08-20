FYI Philly

10-year-old starts lemonade business to help the homeless

10-year-old, Micah Harrigan, decided to start his own business, a lemonade stand called Micah's Mixx.

This isn't your typical lemonade. He infuses them with fruit, offering a variety of flavors, from blue raspberry to watermelon.


He even does tea! He sets up his stand a few times a week and typically sells out in the hour.

Micah uses his business to give back. For every $3 donated, he gives out lemonade to the homeless.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
FYI PHILLY
This market is offering a lifeline to fishermen during the pandemic
Victor Cafe serves music and meals right to your table
Step inside Philly's first and oldest African-American bookstore
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway Series opener postponed after Mets COVID cases
Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on this year -- with changes
Peaches tied to salmonella outbreak are recalled
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
Parents struggle with back-to-school decisions amid pandemic
7 On Your Side: Pandemic partying causing rise in noise complaints
Hurricanes brewing? 2 new tropical depressions form on the same day
Show More
Another big local school district is going all-remote
Eye surgery will allow mom to see newborn clearly for 1st time
Ex-Trump adviser Bannon pleads not guilty in alleged fraud scam
New Jersey makes a decision on fall high school sports
Mayor unveils Back-to-School Pledge amid reopening debate
More TOP STORIES News