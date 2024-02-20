  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

South Street shop DreamEerie has plenty in store for goths and spooky nerds

Localish logo
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 4:26PM
South Street shop DreamEerie has plenty for goths and spooky nerds
The DreamEerie is a new vintage home decor spot with gothic flair in the heart of South Street.

PHILADELPHIA -- The DreamEerie is a new vintage home decor spot with gothic flair in the heart of South Street.

Owner Daryll Jones calls his creation 'a shop for goths and other spooky nerds'.

The items are perfect for anyone who enjoys a dark aesthetic and things of a macabre nature.

They carry things like coffins and taxidermy, as well as furniture, jewelry, and artwork.

Jones says he discovered goth culture through music in the early nineties and is still part of the community -- now a member of what his contemporaries refer to as the League of Elder Goths.

The DreamEerie | Instagram | Facebook

623 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-974-9668

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW