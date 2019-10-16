Artist Makes Celebrity Masterpieces Out of Duct Tape

Creating works of art with tape started as a hobby for Anna Dominguez a.k.a "The Queen of Tape." Now, she's creating masterpieces, including portraits of celebrities.

Much of Dominguez's artwork involves athletes.

"I've been an athlete my whole life," Dominguez said. "I'm really inspired by athletes, male and female. It's usually who I look up to most."

Dominguez spent up to 30 hours creating a portrait of Serena Williams.

Dominguez said she first started pursuing art in her foster home.

"My sister and I went through so many foster homes a year," she said. "At that time, I used it as a therapy."

Dominguez said art is still a form of therapy for her.

"It's very important in my life, and it'll always be," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Residents brace as nor'easter bears down on New York area
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
NYPD: Police shoot man armed with gun on NYC subway platform
Former NJ cop, football coach accused of sexually assaulting kids
2 fire trucks crash, injuring 11 firefighters, 1 pedestrian
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
4 LIRR workers earned combined $650K in overtime, officials say
Show More
1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent road rage incident on Long Island
Mount Vernon Hospital to close, new health care facility planned
10th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Government pays billions in vaccine injury claims
NYPD: Officers killed armed man in NYC gun battle
More TOP STORIES News