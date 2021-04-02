localish

Artist paints realistic portraits of athletes, musicians including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Travis Scott

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

Artist paints realistic portraits of athletes, musicians

TUSCON, Ariz. -- Erin McLoughlin, 21, paints portraits that are so realistic, they look like photographs!

She has painted several athletes including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and even caught the attention of Julian Edelman. Musicians she's painted include Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, Da Baby and Drake.

Erin was first interested in artwork as a kid and began by drawing Christmas cards for her family. Now, she sells her paintings for thousands of dollars while working and attending school in Arizona.

Most of the paintings requested are of athletes and Erin says she enjoys working on the details of the face, jersey and basketball.

Many of her portraits have even been liked or shared on social media by the subjects themselves!

For more on Erin's artwork, follow her on Instagram @erinmartwork.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonaartathletesmusicinstagramlocalishwlspainting
LOCALISH
Spectrum Designs uplifts individuals with Autism
4th grader on mission to change world with lemonade stand
Episode 1: Live Your Best Life
Meet Chef Rey, the chef to the stars!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 Long Island beach towns say they'll opt out of legalized pot
Parents want justice after hit-and-run driver left 13-year-old on side of road
Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from NYC building
Cops hold impromptu flag-folding service to honor veteran
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
Deer crashes through school bus window: VIDEO
MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers
Show More
How to claim new reimbursement available for COVID burials
Domestic travel restrictions loosen in NY, but is it safe?
Witnesses relive trauma, guilt over Floyd's death during trial
Man, woman and child all slashed in possible NYC hate crime
Huggies diapers and Scott toilet paper may soon get more expensive
More TOP STORIES News