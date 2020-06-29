localish

Celebrating Pride: Drag pageant legend Tommie Ross shares her journey

HOUSTON, TX -- Tommie Ross is a legend in the world of drag performance. The Houston native has won many national drag pageant titles, including Miss Black America, Miss Gay of USofA, and Miss Continental.

In her nearly 40-year career, she has traveled the United States and the world. She has also played a major role in desegregating LGBTQ pageants. Ross is known for her uncanny impersonation of Diana Ross, her namesake, and her favorite entertainer. She first began performing in drag in the 1980s as a way to cope with her mother's sudden death.

"For me, drag was a way of putting on the mask, showing up, doing my job, still being able to get paid and survive," said Ross. "It really helped me get through some tough times and I owe my sanity to drag."

Ross is also a Grand Marshal for this year's 2020 Pride Houston celebration. As a proud transgender woman, she's known as a role model and mentor in Houston's LGBTQ community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpridelgbtq pridepride monthcommunity strongmore in commonktrklocalishpageant
LOCALISH
Paying homage to African-American culture through baking
This 'hot rod short bus' is breaking stereotypes
Restaurant known for street tacos, fajitas and giving spirit
Colorful Black Lives Matter street mural unveiled in Oak Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC indoor dining may be delayed in Phase 3 reopening
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports 7 deaths, new low in hospitalizations
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
17-year-old basketball star latest victim in spike of NYC shootings
4th person dies after van crashes on way to wedding in NY
2 boats collide in fatal crash on Long Island
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Show More
Indoor shopping malls in New Jersey reopen
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
More TOP STORIES News