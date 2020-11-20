localish

Disney, Feeding America provide access to fresh produce for families in need

CHICAGO -- Farms can provide produce to a network of over 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries through Disney's commitment to Feeding America.

Farmers and hundreds of volunteers manning food banks and processing centers have allowed families to gain access to healthy groceries.

"When you come to a pantry and they can offer that healthy food, it means a lot to us. If you don't have that fresh food, you can't afford to buy it and that pertains to health risks," said Evetta Mahlum, food recipient and volunteer.

"Fresh produce is particularly important to the neighbor in need because it's very expensive to purchase. Many of our families are trying to stretch their dollars at the grocery store, so buying a pound of strawberries versus buying a lower cost, less nutritious item, that's a tough decision to make, so having access to fresh produce thanks to the Disney company helps our neighbors lead happier, healthier lives," said Julie Yurko, CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

For more information about Feeding America and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, visit www.feedingamerica.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
feeding americadisneyfoodfood banklocalish show (lsh)localishwlshealth food
LOCALISH
Get a virtual personalized message from Santa
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
Spectacular holiday drive-thru with over one million lights
Food made with a lot of love, flavor and soul
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
Police: Gunfire leaves 2 men dead in front seats of car in NYC
2nd reputed MS-13 member to face death penalty in LI murders
NYC likely to enter orange zone 1st week of December: Mayor
'Everybody close down': Newark issuing 10-day stay-at-home advisory
What's next for NJ? It's not obvious, Murphy says
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Show More
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID-19 aid this year
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
NJ gov. signs 'Daniel's Law,' named after judge's son, to protect families
NYC nurses march from hospital to cemetery to protest lack of PPE
More TOP STORIES News